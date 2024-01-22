Just before 7.30am on Thursday morning, security attempted to stop a man who was shoplifting from Tesco Extra in Dunstable. Police say the suspect punched the security guard before pulling out a kitchen knife and threatened to stab the victim. He then made off in the direction of Skimpot Road.The suspect is described as a man of Black heritage, aged between 40 and 50 years old, and of an average build. He was wearing a dark blue chequered jacket with a black hooded top underneath, blue jeans and brown shoes.Anyone with any information can call 101 or report it online here quoting reference 070 of 18 January.