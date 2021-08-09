Knife-wielding thug jailed after three shop robberies in Luton

Lewis Adams

Lewis Adams, 27, of Dunstable Road, pleaded guilty to a string of offences and was sentenced on Friday, August 6.

Adams had raided three convenience stores in Birdsfoot Lane, Hancock Drive and Bishopscote Road in Luton between January 2 and June 30.

On each occasion, Adams entered the stores and threatened staff members with a knife while demanding money from the till.

His crime spree ended on June 30, when he was recognised by a member of staff who blocked the entrance of the shop and called police.

Adam was seen discarding a knife in Saxon Road and was arrested shortly after in Leagrave Road. He was identified by CCTV footage and was wearing the same clothing at the time of the arrest.

Adams was sentenced to three years imprisonment for five counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. He also pleaded guilty to knife related offences which will lie on file.

PC Adam Geary said: “Adams terrorised the shop staff in these three locations on a number of occasions for a small financial gain.