Knives and other weapons seized by police in Luton

Beds Police

The raid occurred in the Tophill area of the town close to Toddingon Road.

Yesterday (Thursday) also saw the force make seven arrests following raids at two addresses in Beadlow Road, Luton.

A large amount of cannabis was recovered, with seven people arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn said: “It is always a good day at the office when you take knives and other significant weapons off the streets.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these weapons were being used by criminal gangs. Our actions today could directly stop a young person from being seriously injured.

“Boson plays an invaluable role in protecting all of our communities from gun and gang crime, relentlessly pursuing those driving drug dealing and gang violence, as well as working with a whole host of other agencies to help safeguard young people at risk of exploitation by these gangs.

“The team’s efforts have played a big role in reducing serious youth violence by 24 per cent in Bedfordshire over the past two years.