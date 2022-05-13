Large fine for Luton dad who mis-used daughter’s Blue Badge in Dunstable car park

Mohammed Asif, 39 of Selbourne Road, Luton pleaded guilty of mis-using the badge to park in the Ashton Square car park in Dunstable in September 2021.

At the time of the incident, Mr Asif said he was picking up his daughter, however the council investigation proved this was not the case. When formally interviewed he stated he unknowingly parked in the disabled bay and the badge is always displayed on the dashboardof his vehicle.

Mr Asif received a criminal conviction and was fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £506 – a total cost to him of £620.Councillor David Shelvey, Executive Member for Corporate Resources at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “People who mis-use Blue Badges to park in bays reserved for registered holders are inconsiderately taking spaces away from those who genuinely need them.

Disabled parking.

“Blue Badges allow a disabled person to park closer to their destination and must only be used by another person if the badge holder is present and being dropped off or collected.