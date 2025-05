Police news.

Police say they are at the scene of multiple incidents in Luton this afternoon (Friday).

The force said: “We are currently at the scene of incidents in Crawley Green Road and Gloucester Road in Luton.”

There is a large police presence in the area and anyone with information is asked to call 101 – quoting reference 228 of 14 February.

This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.