'Large police presence' including force helicopter in Luton after robbery

They want to speak to anyone with information
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 17:02 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Police responded in force after a robbery in Luton – including sending up the police helicopter.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We currently have a large amount of units attending the report of a robbery in Sundon Park Parade, Luton. Anyone with information should contact us via 101 giving reference: 268.”

This is a developing story – we will update as more information becomes available.