Learner driver caught in Luton with tyre so worn the cords were exposed
Car slapped with prohibition order after the early-morning police stop
A learner driver was pulled over by police in the early hours of this morning – and their car slapped with a prohibition order after police spotted its worn tyres.
Police stopped the car in Luton today (March 26) and discovered the driver was an unaccompanied learner and a tyre was so badly worn its cords were showing.
The order means the car can no longer be driven on public roads.