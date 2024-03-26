Learner driver caught in Luton with tyre so worn the cords were exposed

Car slapped with prohibition order after the early-morning police stop
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 11:35 GMT
The car in the town. Picture: BCH Road Policing UnitThe car in the town. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit
A learner driver was pulled over by police in the early hours of this morning – and their car slapped with a prohibition order after police spotted its worn tyres.

Police stopped the car in Luton today (March 26) and discovered the driver was an unaccompanied learner and a tyre was so badly worn its cords were showing.

The order means the car can no longer be driven on public roads.