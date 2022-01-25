Leighton Buzzard man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following crash which claimed two young lives

A Leighton Buzzard man has appeared in court charged with causing the deaths of two people in connection with a single-vehicle crash in Central Bedfordshire last week.

Jordan White, 19, of Wallis Drive, appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing death while uninsured to drive and two counts of causing death without a valid licence.

He was also charged with failing to stop at the scene of the incident, which took place at 3.20pm on Tuesday (February 18) on Toddington Road, Tebworth.

Toddington Road, Tebworth (Google)

Ellie Ogden-Hooper, 19, from Leighton Buzzard, and Reece White, 23, from Luton, died at the scene.

An investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit. Another man and a teenager were arrested as part of police enquiries and have been released with no further action.