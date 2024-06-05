Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party, has been fined for speeding along the M1 near Caddington.

On October 4 last year, he was caught by a speed camera doing 73mph in a 60mph zone between junctions 10 and 11.

He admitted to being behind the wheel at Luton Magistrates Court and was given a fine of £72 and a victim surcharge of £28.

Sir Ed also received three points on his license

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...