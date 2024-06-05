Lib Dem leader Ed Davey fined for speeding near Caddington
Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party, has been fined for speeding along the M1 near Caddington.
On October 4 last year, he was caught by a speed camera doing 73mph in a 60mph zone between junctions 10 and 11.
He admitted to being behind the wheel at Luton Magistrates Court and was given a fine of £72 and a victim surcharge of £28.
Sir Ed also received three points on his license
A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said: “Ed inadvertently broke the speed limit on the M1, which he is sorry for. He has paid the fine and accepted the points on his licence.”