Lifetime animal ban for strangling pet dog

A man has been banned from keeping animals for life after causing unnecessary suffering to his German shepherd by strangling him.

Gary Deller, aged 43, of Russell Rise, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 8).

RSPCA Inspector Mel Fisher, said: “We were alerted to Meilyr’s sad death after Deller told friends he killed his dog and buried him in the garden.

“Deller told the court that this was an act of self defence. After standing on Meilyr’s tail he said the dog then attacked him. However, Deller went too far. This was a very upsetting case that resulted in the unnecessary and tragic death of a young dog.”

He was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, called Meilyr, on or about May 22, 2017.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 200 hours of unpaid work, 20 hours of rehabilitation activity, £1,341.70 in costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

He was also handed a lifetime ban from keeping all animals.