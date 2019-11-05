Lit firework pushed through letterbox of Dunstable home on Halloween

Police are appealing for information after a lit firework was pushed through the letterbox of a house in Dunstable.

On October 31, at around 9.30pm, six people approached the home in Crabtree Way from the direction of Grove Park.

Crabtree Way, showing Grove Park in the distance

One of the group lit a firework and pushed it through the letterbox of the address. The firework burnt the carpet in the hallway, and the amount of smoke it created in the small space set off the fire alarm.

The victim was able to get out of the property and call police.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who saw a group of six boys, aged approximately between 15 and 18, all wearing dark clothes, in the area.

PC Tony Frezza, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully nobody was injured as a result of this incident, but we’re keen to trace the people responsible so speak to them about their reckless behaviour and find out what caused them to target the house.

"Our investigation is ongoing, but we’re now keen to speak to any members of the public who may have been in the area at the time. Your information could prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/63103/19. Alternatively report information via the force’s website at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.