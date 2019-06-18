Lorry driver pleads not guilty to killing Luton mum and grandmother in M25 crash

An HGV driver, whose lorry collided with a family behind a safety barrier on the M25 in Essex, killing two women and injuring a child, is due to stand trial next year.

Krzysztof, Zarebski, 34, of Primrose Drive, Bedworth, denies two charges of causing the death by dangerous driving of a grandmother and a mother, from Luton, and one charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to a ten-year-old girl.

The collision happened after the family’s Audi suffered a puncture on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction 26 at Waltham Abbey and junction 27, the M11 exit, and the group of four took refuge behind a safety barrier.

It is alleged that Zarebski’s Scania R450 struck the abandoned Audi, left the carriageway and collided with the group at 11.40pm on 19 March last year.

Audi driver Murat Ustan was unhurt but his mother Sevin Ustun, 49, and his grandmother, Ayse Ustun, 68, both of Northdrift Way, Luton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister Zeynep Ustan, was seriously injured.

At Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (Monday), the lorry driver, through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and his trial was set for 24 February next year.

He was remanded on bail by Judge Emma Peters.