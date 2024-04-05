Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A lorry driver was taken to hospital last night (April 4) after a collision involving two Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) near Luton on the M1.

Police were called to the scene near junction 11 just before 7.45pm, with one person taken to the Luton and Dunstable hospital.

The lanes were closed while the injured person was removed from their vehicle.