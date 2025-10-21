Loud music lands Luton man with fine after breaching noise notice 13 times

Brown Wooden Framed Sony Speaker. Picture: Anthony

A noisy neighbour has been fined after repeatedly playing loud music at all hours from his council home in Luton.

Numerous complaints had been lodged against Marcus Hamilton, after he blasted music from his council home at 1 Ickley Close.

The Hockwell Ring man had been given repeated warnings, but he ignored these and kept on making excessive noise which council officers deemed to be a statutory nuisance.

He also ignored an abatement notice handed to him by the council. The council officers were forced to get a warrant and seize his sound equipment.

But even this did not stop him, as he bought new speakers and went back to cranking the volume up.

He was found guilty of all 13 breaches of the notice at Luton Magistrates’ Court and was fined a total of £1,200. The council has also been granted possession order by the court, meaning Hamilton must give up his home after breaking his tenancy agreement.

Councillor Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “While some level of noise is to be expected in a busy town, there is a clear difference between normal day-to-day living and behaviour that deliberately disrupts others. Everyone deserves to feel comfortable and at peace in their own home. When individuals choose to ignore repeated warnings and show no regard for their neighbours, the council will take firm action to protect our residents and uphold the standards of our communities.”