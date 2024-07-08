Luton airport police dog retires after eight years of keeping passengers safe

PD Laser. Picture: Luton Airport Police Unit

After putting smiles on people’s faces and sniffing out trouble, a police dog at Luton airport is retiring.

PD Laser has been keeping passengers and staff at the airport safe, but now he is a family pet after going to live with his ex-handler.

The police unit at the airport said: “He will be missed by the team and those who work at the airport, he could always put a smile on people’s faces!

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...