Luton Airport police issue ‘friendly reminder’ of smoking ban on flights

While it should be obvious, police officers at Luton airport have had to remind passengers not to smoke or vape on flights.

This warning comes as the Luton Airport Policing Team say they “regularly receive phone calls” from the terminal’s airlines about passengers smoking and vaping on planes.

Years ago, you were free to light up while sailing through the sky at 30,000ft. But in 1997, once the European Union enforced a full ban on smoking across all flights within EU airspace, travellers were told to put their lighters away.

By the late 1990s, the majority of airlines had adopted similar policies and the ban was rolled out globally.

It may have been 28 years since the new rules were introduced, but some flying from Luton still aren’t aware.

The policing team said: “Just a friendly reminder to all travellers: smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited on all commercial flights and this includes in the cabin, toilets and anywhere else onboard.

“It can result in fines, arrests or even flight bans! It is extremely dangerous and rules are in place to protect everyone's safety.”

While the rules had only applied to smoking, the vape boom means that e-cigarettes are also included in this ban.

Wizz Air and easyJet have strict rules on smoking.

Wizz Air’s guide said: “ Any attempt of smoking may result in severe criminal consequences being brought against you and damages caused will be claimed against you by us.”

This was echoed by easyJet, which said: “Passengers should note that smoking is strictly forbidden and measures will be taken to stop any Passenger smoking anywhere on board an easyJet aircraft.”