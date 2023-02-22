Luton and Dunstable men charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft

Two Luton and Dunstable men have been charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft.

James Lake, 45, of Saltfield Crescent, Luton, has been charged with eight offences including three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, and one count of aggravated vehicle-taking and dangerous driving, in relation to incidents that took place between February 15 and 21.

Lake was also charged for failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen, and having no insurance.

Bedfordshire Police

Daniel Doyle, 32, of Princes Street, Dunstable, has been charged with one count of burglary, and one count of aggravated vehicle-taking and dangerous driving.

The pair were arrested in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, February 20) after a burglary was reported in Kensworth.

