Luton and Houghton Regis members of organised crime gang jailed for weapon and drug offences

Five men who were part of a group which used a gun and other weapons to target members of rival organised crime groups (OCGs) have been jailed for a combined total of almost 30 years.

Members of the OCG conspired to rob their rivals using weapons to threaten them, and were found in possession of firearms and other weapons between October and January.

Edmirand Skaci and Ruhul Islam

Among the incidents, a vehicle linked to the group was stopped in Stokers Close, Dunstable, in December last year.

Officers recovered a number of items including a police style baton, balaclava and a crowbar.

Members of the group were also forensically linked to firearms and other illicit items, including drugs such as heroin, cocaine and cannabis, recovered following proactive police stops.

At Blackfriars Crown Court on Friday, September 20, three men were sentenced.

Wesley Nyoni and Ogun Duzgun

Edmirand Skaci, 24, of Barrowby Close, Luton, was jailed for a total of 16 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to rob, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Ruhul Islam, 24, of Hampton Road, Luton, was sentenced to a total of five years and six months after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and conspiracy to rob.

Jack Hughes, 29, of Tudor Drive, Houghton Regis, was sentenced to three years imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to rob.

At the same hearing, two men from Luton were sentenced for offences that came to light during the subsequent investigation.

Jack Hughes

Wesley Nyoni, 25, of Roman Road, was sent to prison for two years for after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Ogun Duzgun, 21, of Pottery Close, was sentenced to a total of two years and three months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

A 29-year-old man is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Trevor Davidson, from ERSOU, said: “This case demonstrates the violent reality of organised crime and drug dealing, and the effectiveness of our tactics in bringing to justice a number of dangerous offenders.

Weapon recovered during the investigation

“This OCG had their hands on weapons including guns and knives, and were it not for our team, working alongside Bedfordshire Police, I have no doubt that this group would have been responsible for even more serious violence.

“The group was also concerned in supplying hardcore drugs which have damaging and far-reaching effects on our communities.

"Those who think a life of organised crime can be lucrative and glamorous should be under no illusion - we will do everything in our power to track you down and bring you to justice.”