Luton assault this morning leaves man seriously injured

Police are investigating an assault in Luton this morning which left a man seriously injured.

The incident took place at around 6.15am today (Wednesday) in Mangrove Road and involved three men – one of whom was seriously assaulted.

DS Ryan Barnes said: “We really need to find out exactly what happened during the altercation, as a man has been left with serious injuries. We’re asking anyone with any information to come forward. You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously if you’d prefer.”

Two men were arrested following the incident.

If anyone has any information please contact DS Barnes via 101 or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.