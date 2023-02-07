Luton burglar jailed after being caught on CCTV using stolen bank card in a casino

A prolific burglar who was caught on CCTV using a stolen bank card in a casino has been jailed.

Dean Cullen, 40, of Biscot Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to two Luton burglaries that took place in October last year.

In the first offence Cullen climbed through a downstairs window of a Guildfold Street house and stole a bank card and expensive items including a laptop and pair of designer sunglasses.

Dean Cullen

The victim, who was staying in London, received a text message from her bank requesting a fraud check after a £40 purchase was made with her card at a Luton casino.

Police were able to link Cullen to the crime after recognising him in CCTV footage using the stolen card.

He was arrested at the scene of a bakery break-in on Dallow Road, where a search revealed he had taken around £400 from the cash register.

Cullen also admitted to a further burglary while in custody, during which he stole electrical items. Cullen was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 24.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: "Cullen is a persistent offender who showed no regard for the victims of his crimes.

"Victims often experience not only financial loss, but also considerable stress and anxiety as a result of having their homes invaded and personal items stolen.

"Our team is firmly committed to removing offenders from causing harm in our communities and ensuring that victims get the support and closure they deserve."