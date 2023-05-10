A burglar has been put behind bars after he was caught on CCTV trying to burgle a property in Luton.

On April 20, Ben Briscoe was seen on CCTV attempting to break into a property on Russell Rise through the letterbox, while the victim was inside. Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary team identified Briscoe from the images and arrested him.

The 38-year-old of Stuart Street, Luton, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and was jailed for 15 months on Thursday (May 4).

Ben Briscoe

DC Jason Wheeler said: “We have a specialist team in place which is committed to tackling burglary and we will continue to do all we can to identify our offenders and bring them to justice.

“Briscoe attempted to break into this address whilst the victim was at home, and it was extremely frightening for him.”

