Luton burglar jailed after driving on the wrong side of the road in stolen vehicle during police chase

He went to extreme measures to escape police pursuit

A burglar from Luton has been jailed for more than five years for leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Police received a report of a burglary at a property in Common Road, Kensworth in the early hours of February 21. Two laptops and a car were stolen. Minutes after the report was made, an officer spotted the stolen car and attempted to pull it over. But the driver, 45-year-old James Lake, failed to stop

He led police on a pursuit through Luton and Dunstable, reaching speeds of 80mph in 30mph zones and driving on the wrong side of the road. In a bid to escape, he rammed into a police car, but officers eventually brought the stolen vehicle to a safe stop.

James Lake Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police’s burglary unit, Operation Maze, found that Lake was also responsible for a burglary and an attempted burglary at properties in Hebden Close in Luton on February 15, after they identified him from CCTV footage.

During one incident, Lake pretended to be a police officer conducting a ‘check’ of the property following a nearby burglary after unintentionally waking the victim.

By the time Lake had left the scene, the victim realised a crime had been committed after noticing damage to a window and internal lock.

Lake, of Saltfield Crescent, Luton, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, and one count of dangerous driving.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (October 26) to four years and four months in prison for the burglary offences, and 10 months for dangerous driving. He has also been banned from driving for four years.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, who led the investigation, said: “Lake’s actions were alarmingly brazen and reckless, indicating a blatant disregard for both the law and the safety of others.