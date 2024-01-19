Luton burglar jailed after targeting home of a family member who was in hospital

He was sentenced to 16 months behind bars

Custody image of Jamie Recardo. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A burglar who targeted the home of a family member who was in hospital has been jailed.

Jamie Recardo admitted to breaking into the home in Luton on Thursday, November 2 and stealing electronics, including a 55-inch smart TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called after a neighbour noticed the kitchen window had been smashed.

A forensic officer attended the scene and found blood inside the property, which was later forensically linked to Recardo.

The 33-year-old of Carisbrooke Road, Luton pleaded guilty to burglary, and on Thursday, January 11 was sentenced to 16 months behind bars.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated Operation Maze burglary team, who led the investigation, said: “Recardo’s actions against a family member he knew was in hospital demonstrate a complete lack of empathy and regard for their welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know that burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, and our specialist team remains committed to tackling the issue and pursuing justice for those impacted.

“Community vigilance is also a powerful ally against burglary, and reporting suspicious activity and looking out for neighbours makes a huge difference in creating safer neighbourhoods.”