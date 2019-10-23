Luton burglar jailed for 3 and a half years after leaving blood at scene

A man from Luton has been sentenced to three years and six months behind bars for burglary after leaving his blood at the scene.

Navid Nazir, 38, of Frederick Street, Luton, was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday) at Luton Crown court after pleading guilty to burglary of a dwelling.

Navid Nazir

Nazir forced entry into a property in Moor Path, Luton, on Thursday 6 June, where he stole £800 and jewellery.

He was linked to the offence after the scenes of crime officer noticed a small spot of blood next to the point of entry.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “I am pleased another burglar is off of the streets in Bedfordshire.

"Nazir has been sentenced to a lengthy time behind bars and I hope that he spends his time reflecting on his actions and the impact they have had on the victim.

“Burglary is a key priority for the force and our dedicated unit dealing with burglary offences, Operation Maze, is targeting those individuals who think this brazen behaviour in Bedfordshire is acceptable.”

If you would like to report a burglary or suspicious activity call 101 or use Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool. In an emergency always call 999.

