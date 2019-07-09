Luton burglar jailed for more than five years

A 41-year-old man has been jailed for more than five years after he pleaded guilty to a burglary in Luton earlier this year.

Alan Smith, of Kingsland Road, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Monday, July 8, to a total of five years and three months for burglary and driving offences, following a break-in in The Belfry in Luton.

Alan Smith

A car, bag and laptop were stolen during the burglary.

In the early hours of 18 April, the occupant of a property was woken up by the noise of a car moving off.

She called the police with a report of a break in.

In the meantime, a number of police officers were responding to a report of suspicious behaviour nearby, when they saw a vehicle driving in an erratic manner.

When the offender spotted the police patrol car, he drove off.

The officers followed, and the driver abandoned the car and then attempted to run away.

He was unsuccessful and was arrested shortly after.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday to four-and-a-half years for burglary and nine months for dangerous driving, to run consecutively.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, from the force’s Operation Maze team, investigating, said: “I am pleased Smith has been sentenced to a lengthy time behind bars.

“I hope that he spends this time reflecting on his actions and the impact this incident has had on the victim.

“Burglary is a key priority for the force and we have a dedicated unit dealing with burglary offences.

“Such criminality won’t be tolerated and Operation Maze is targeting those individuals who think this brazen behaviour in Bedfordshire is acceptable.”