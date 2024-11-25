Luton business fined over £35,000 for selling illegal vapes with ‘23 times the legal amount of lead’

A shop in Luton has been fined thousands of pounds for selling illegal vape pens – with one found to have 23 times the legal amount of lead inside it.

Mohammed Minhaz Miah, the 21-year-old director of T&MM Ltd trading as A-Z Flavourz, and his 22-year-old brother Mohammed Musaddiq Miah, both of Leagrave Road, appeared at Luton Magistrates on Monday, November 18 following an investigation by Luton Trading Standards,

Mohammed Minhaz Miah pleaded guilty to all 12 offences on behalf of the company.

He was found to have sold six non-compliant vape pens and was in possession of 2,237 non-compliant vapes. Luton Borough Council said: “A test of one of the illicit vapes revealed that it contained 23 times the legal amount of lead.”

Court news

On behalf of the company, Mohammed Minhaz Miah was fined £24,000 plus a £9,600 victim surcharge and costs of £2,325 - coming to £35,925.

As director, he was also fined £480, a £192 victim surcharge and £2,325 in costs, £2,997 in total.

Mr Miah stated that he had no income because A-Z Flavourz had been issued with a closure order by Luton Trading Standards in September 2024. He has been ordered to pay £20 per month as director and £200 per month for the fines against the company.

His brother, Mohammed Musaddiq Miah, pleaded guilty to three direct sales of non-compliant vapes.

The Magistrates ordered that his case be heard at Luton Crown Court and be included in the sentencing for other offences he committed in 2022 while serving as the director of Shishalab Ltd trading as Shah Jalal, in Dunstable Road.

Mohammed Musaddiq Miah is due for sentencing on January 15 and liable for confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Councillor Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for trading standards, said: “We’re fully committed to preventing the sale of illegal vapes in Luton. This successful prosecution is just another example of how diligently our trading standards team works to take action against those who sell these illicit products and put our communities at risk.”

Anyone with information on premises and individuals selling and storing illicit cigarettes, tobacco, shisha and vape pens in Luton either from a shop, online or from a domestic premises or vehicle can report it in confidence.