File photo of a car headlight.

A car trader in Luton has been fined for failing to tell customers about safety recalls when advertising vehicles.

Car Mart Limited, a trader in Burr Street, was found guilty at Luton Magistrates on Monday (November 4).

In 2022 and 2023, the business advertised several vehicles without telling consumers about outstanding manufacturer’s safety recalls.

The court heard how Luton Trading Standards had given the company “substantial advice”, but that this was ignored.

The company was fined £1,200 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and £2,500 in costs, totalling £3,820.

Vehicles with recalls should be rectified before sale, and if advertised while awaiting the recall, information about this should be included in the advert.

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Trading Standards, said: “Such negligent and reckless car traders are simply unacceptable. In this case, the trader ignored our efforts to change their behaviour and received a large fine as a result.

"We’re pleased with the outcome and hope this will deter other businesses from deceiving customers and denying them their statutory rights.”