Luton car dealer sentenced for fraud after selling sub-standard cars
Muneer Ahmed, 35, of Santingfield South, Luton, appeared at Luton Magistrates on June 17. ]
After pleading guilty he was fined £900 with a £90 victim surcharge plus a compensation order of £3,177 to be paid to his three victims. Two fraud charges will also remain on file.
The court heard that he had misdescribed the condition of three cars – and invoices given to customers gave a false company name and address. When his victims tried to set things right, Ahmed could not be traced as he had given the address of an unrelated business.
Luton Trading Standards had carried out the investigation.
Gerard McCleave, corporate director for inclusive economy, said: “We will not tolerate traders that try to evade their responsibilities and mislead customers. Our Trading Standards team do their utmost to protect our residents from the actions of rogue traders and fraudsters to ensure that they face justice.”
For information and advice on purchasing a used car, visit the Citizens Advice website or call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.