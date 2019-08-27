Luton car theft gang jailed after stealing more than £660k of vehicles across home counties

A trio of car thieves based in Luton have each been jailed for their part in stealing more than £660,000 of vehicles across Beds, Bucks, Herts and Essex.

The group specifically targeted high value cars parked on driveways - stealing more than £660,000 of cars in 32 burglaries from April to October 2018.

Sarney, Sebborn and Raeside

Dean Sarney, 36, of Derwent Road, Luton, and John Sebborn, 35, of Three Star Park, Lower Stondon, were each sentenced to nine years and nine months' imprisonment at St Albans' Crown Court on Wednesday, August 21.

Craig Raeside, 43 of Ridgeway Road, Luton, was jailed for three years and nine months for his role in the enterprise.

The men targeted the homes at night time and also took easy-to-carry items such as handbags and wallets when stealing owners’ cars.

Sebborn’s partner – Hayley Stansfield, 29, of Hitchin Road, Luton – was given a suspended sentence of 14 months' imprisonment for assisting an offender. She must also carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

Hertfordshire’s Specialist Investigation Team headed up the investigation into the offences.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Cullinan said: “These defendants operated as part of an organised criminal group committing a spree of offences across the home counties.

“They thought they were untouchable and displayed disdain for the law, but more importantly disdain for the victims of their crime.

“They left a trail of misery behind them and I hope they spend their time behind bars thinking about the devastation they have caused.”