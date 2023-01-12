Luton car thief who deliberately drove at a victim is jailed for more than two years

A car thief who targeted Luton homes has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

Cameron McDonagh stole cars from two addresses in Luton in January and February last year.

During the first offence, he stole the car keys from inside the victim’s property and fled the scene before they realised a crime had been committed.

Cameron McDonagh

On the second occasion, he sprinted to the targeted car and jumped in the driver's seat while the owner went to get her handbag from her porch. She tried to stop McDonagh by running behind the vehicle as he was backing it out of the driveway, but he continued to reverse into her before accelerating away.

Police later located the cars, both of which had been crashed and abandoned, and forensic evidence indicated that McDonagh had been driving, despite being banned. Mobile phone analysis also placed him at the locations of the thefts and crashes.

McDonagh, 20, of Canberra Gardens, Luton, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday (January 6) and was sentenced to 28 months in prison for robbery.

He was also given a three-month sentence, to run concurrently, for handling stolen goods.

