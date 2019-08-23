Luton carjacker jailed after crashing stolen Mercedes into two cars during hair-raising police chase

A carjacker been jailed and banned from driving for two years after crashing a stolen Mercedes into two cars during a hair-raising police pursuit.

Dayne Brimble, 29, of Copenhagen Close, Luton was jailed on Monday, August 19, at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty to of dangerous driving, possession of Class A drugs and aggravated vehicle taking.

On February 24, Brimble was seen by a police officer driving a stolen blue Mercedes on Dallow Road, Luton. The car had been stolen on February 22 from outside a home in Alexandra Avenue.

Knowing the car was stolen, the officer tried to stop it but Brimble reversed at speed up Dallow Road. The officer pursued the vehicle as it travelled on to Dunstable Road, Bale Road and headed towards the Park Viaduct.

When he approached a set of traffic lights that another vehicle had stopped at, Brimble mounted the kerb to overtake it, before making his way up Cardiff Road. He collided with two cars, before abandoning the vehicle in Kingswood Court.

Brimble was arrested during a warrant, where he was also found in possession of drugs.

After being brought to custody and interviewed, he was charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and possession of Class A drugs.

In interview he offered a prepared statement, saying he was a passenger in the vehicle, despite having been identified as the driver by a police officer.

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and banned from driving for two years.

DC Andrew Boston said: “The sheer recklessness of Brimble’s driving is very worrying.

"He clearly had no regard for anybody else at the time, with his sole aim being to get away from police and evade justice.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt.

“However we caught up with him quickly because the officer who was involved in the pursuit recognised him. I am pleased he’s been disqualified from driving following this offence, and that he’s been brought to justice following this incident.”