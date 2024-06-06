Luton cocaine and heroin dealer jailed for 26 years after conspiring to import drugs worth £360 million

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Luton will spend 26 years behind bars for his part in a conspiracy to import and sell drugs worth more than £360 million.

Shakeel Razaq, 43, of Mansfield Road, Luton, was yesterday (Wednesday) sentenced for his role as a leading member of a criminal network of drug dealers.

An investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) revealed he was responsible for the sourcing and logistics of the UK side of the operation, acting as a middleman between other dealers and a supplier in Turkey.

Razaq was revealed to be the man behind the EncroChat handle ‘Zeroalliance’, which he used to organise huge amounts of heroin and cocaine to be flown into the UK.

Shakeel Razaq. Picture: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

In 2020, officers seized a shipment of 156kg of heroin bound for the country after a joint operation between ERSOU and Border Force. More messages on Razaq’s device indicated he was involved in importing large amounts of drugs, and his messages referred to shipments totalling 3,058kg of cocaine and 2,357kg of heroin. If successfully imported and broken down into ‘street deals’, the potential value of these drugs would have been over £361 million.

Razaq worked closely with Denis Xhelili, formerly of New Park Avenue, London, who had international contacts willing to hide the drugs inside hollowed-out pallets. Xhelili was previously jailed for ten years.

Sulaiman Bawa, formerly of Peacock Avenue, London, used his cargo company as a front to import drugs into the UK via air freight. He was previously jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

The trio had used the encrypted communications tool Encrochat to plan their activities in a bid to evade law enforcement. But thousands of message exchanges between criminals were uncovered when Encrochat servers were seized under Operation Venetic.

A block of heroin sent by Razaq to another drug dealer and more drugs sent to Razaq by a suspected supplier in Turkey. Picture: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

Following a two-week trial in March, Razaq was found guilty of conspiracy to import and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

He also admitted to twice breaching a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) and was found guilty of a third breach, relating to a previous conviction for heroin importation.

At a hearing at Luton Crown Court yesterday, Razaq was jailed for 26 years.

Detective Constable Hayley Kendall said: “This sentencing is the cumulation of a years-long police operation which has resulted in the jailing of three men looking to make vast sums from selling class A drugs.

“Razaq coordinated the group’s activity, with messages clearly showing his role in bringing the drugs into the country and plans for onward distribution. His conversations also clearly showed he paid no regard to the harm the substances might cause.”