Luton cocaine dealer who was arrested at Heathrow Airport is jailed
Amar Javed, 40, of Overstone Road in Luton, used a notorious encryption service to negotiate the price of cocaine for onward supply.
He was known on the encrypted platform Encrochat as ‘frostpalm’ – and spoke to users about the purchase and resale of wholesale drugs and the quality of drugs he had access to because of his international contacts.
Bedfordshire Police arrested Javed in March 2021 at Heathrow Airport as he returned to the country.
He was jailed at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) to eight and a half years in jail after pleading guilty to five counts of offering to supply Class A and one count of being concerned in the supply of Class A.
Detective Sergeant Scott Hannam, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Javed brokered deals for illicit drugs by arranging buyers through his Encrochat contacts. He thought he would get away with it behind the Encrochat platform, but little did he know, we would get him.
“Drugs are at the heart of much of the violence and exploitation we see in the county. By rooting out drug dealers such as Javed, we’re making the county safer and protecting people from harm. Report drug dealers to us and we’ll build up an intelligence picture to ensure they’re put where they belong -behind bars.”