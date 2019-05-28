Luton convict smeared poo into prison guard’s mouth

A prisoner from Luton has been given extra jail time for smearing his own excrement into a warder’s mouth in a ‘sickening’ attack.

Declan Bushby was causing a disturbance in his cell at Exeter Prison and when officers approached him, he said ‘I’m going to give you my shit’ and carried out the assault.

He put his hand down the back of his trousers and then deliberately rubbed a handful of his faeces into the face and mouth of one of the officers.

He also put his hands around the warder’s throat and tried to strangle him before he was restrained by other staff.

The officer endured months of anguish waiting for the results of medical tests and described how he is sick and disgusted whenever he remembers the taste and smell.

Irishman Bushby has a long history of violence and dishonesty and was serving a two year, eight month sentence from Norwich Crown Court for making threats to kill when he was transferred to Exeter Prison last year.

He is currently serving the remainder of that sentence and will then serve the additional eight months which he received for this attack.

Bushby, aged 48, of no fixed address, Luton, admitted assaulting an emergency service worker and was jailed for eight months by Recorder Mr Llewellyn Sellick at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him:”In your words, you told the officers that you were going to ‘give them shit’ and you smeared excrement over the face and mouth of the officer. That was a foul and disgusting thing to do.”

Mr Gareth Evans, prosecuting, said Bushby was on the segregation unit at 5.30 pm on November 30 last year when he repeatedly banged on the door.

Staff went into the cell to stop him and he initially sat on a bed before getting up. He backed away from the officers before putting his hand in his trousers and carrying out the attack.

The victim made an impact statement saying:”It makes me feel sick when I think about and remember the smell, I am disgusted.

“Dirty protests are part of a prison officer’s working day but you never get used to being assaulted with someone else’s faeces. Having to suffer the taste and smell goes well beyond working duties.

“This incident will never leave me. It will always be in my thoughts and disgust me. I feared for my life when his hands were around my throat and I have suffered fear and stress in the time since while waiting for blood tests.”

Mr Nigel Wraith, defending, said Bushby is sorry for his impulsive actions and has written a letter of apology to the officer.

He said:”He acknowledges it was an utterly revolting thing to have done.”

Mr Wraith said other prison officers ‘extracted summary justice’, which has led to Bushby lodging a complaint.