Luton couple banned for keeping animals for decade after neglecting starved dog

A couple have been fined and banned from keeping pets after their dog died following “prolonged starvation”.

Paulina Goetzen, 32, and Petrica Danila, 28, of Ashburnham Road in Luton, were sentenced to 16 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide adequate nutrition for the dog’s needs at Luton Magistrates Court on August 6.

The prosecution follows an RSPCA investigation that began when a vet raised the alarm over the dog’s condition.

RSCPA inspector Susan Haywood visited the pair’s house in February after the pair’s dead dog, Grizzly, was taken to the vets and found to be incredibly emaciated and weighing just 15kg. The average weight of a male American bulldog is between 30kg and 58kg. The vet also said the pet had a body score condition of just one out of nine.

Grizzly after being starved by his owners. Picture: RSPCA

The vets had been told that Grizzly had passed away that morning and had been unwell for a few days but was still eating.

But the severity of his condition raised questions about the care he received before his death.

A postmortem examination of Grizzly found that he had died from asphyxiation due to choking on some food.

Despite the cause of death, the vet’s report noted the dog had no fat tissue, severe muscle wastage, and significant bone marrow atrophy – consistent with a prolonged period of starvation.

The vet report found he had suffered for at least two weeks, but possibly longer, and would have suffered from weakness, fatigue, exercise intolerance and discomfort.

Inspector Haywood said: “When I saw Grizzly’s body, it was immediately apparent that he was emaciated as all his bones and in particular his ribs were sticking out from his body. This poor dog would have suffered and as the vet report concluded, this could have been for a prolonged period of time.

"Pets rely on us to ensure their needs are met and there is no excuse to allow your pet to get into this sorry state.”

In mitigation, Goetzen and Danila said they were very sorry and that they didn’t have the money to take the dog to the vet but knew they should have gone to the vet sooner. The court also heard that Goetzen has three children and suffers from multiple sclerosis.

Danila and Goetzen were sentenced to 16 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months. Danila was additionally required to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work however no requirements were placed on Goetzen due to her medical issues.

They were also banned from keeping all animals for 10 years and ordered to pay £1,696.31 each to be paid at a rate of £50 per month.