Luton crack and heroin dealer sentenced to three years after being caught on CCTV
Mohammed Moosah Khan was sentenced to three years in a young offender institution after being caught on CCTV dealing drugs in Bedford and dumping a bag of Class A drugs when police arrived at the scene.
Khan, 20, of Hallwicks Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced on Wednesday 17 July.
Detective Constable Adam Geary from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said: “We know that drug crime fuels violence, as well as the exploitation of children, young people and vulnerable adults being cuckooed and abused.
“Drugs continue to be a scourge on our society, which is why it’s so important that we continue with our efforts targeting the people running these drugs lines.”
Anyone with information about drug dealing can report to police via the online reporting tool or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.