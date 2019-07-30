Luton crook Charles Bronson 'in shock' over death of his actress wife Paula Williamson

Luton-born prisoner Charles Bronson is said to be “upset and in shock” at Woodhill prison after his wife Paula Williamson was found dead this week.

The 38-year-old former soap actress had filed for divorce from Bronson last summer because the marriage had not been consummated.

Charles Bronson

Charles Bronson

She was found dead at her home in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Bronson, 66, has been dubbed Britain’s most notorious criminal but insists he is a now changed man and deserves to be released on parole very soon.

He has spent 45 years behind bars, initially for armed robbery and later for a series of attacks on prisoners and guards.

He told a national newspaper in May: “Take into account my age - I’m 67 this year - I’m going to be out before I’m 70. I want to go round schools and get kids involved in art.”

Paula Williamson

Paula Williamson

A talented self-taught artist, Bronson spends much of his time at Woodhill working on intricate drawings, which he sends to friends, family and his band of supporters.

A selection of his drawings won praise from critics when were displayed at a London art exhibition earlier this year.

Bronson and Ms Williamson began their relationship as penpals in 2016. They were married two years later in a prison ceremony, during which Bronson was handcuffed to a warder.

But their marriage fell apart last summer after Bronson was outraged because the former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress was pictured with another man while on holiday abroad.

In a statement to ITV’s Loose Women show at the time, Bronson claimed: “Paula has disrespected me, my mum and most of all herself.

“I can’t accept that kind of behaviour from somebody supposed to be my wife. She also has a drink and prescription drug problem... I can’t be involved with somebody like that.”