Luton dog walker attacked by gang on Christmas Day

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted whilst walking his dog in Luton on Christmas Day.

At some point between 7.30pm and 8.45pm on Saturday (December 25), the man was walking along Rockley Road when he was approached by a group of men asking for a cigarette. When the victim said he didn’t have one, they proceeded to assault him.

The offenders were described as being between the ages of 18 and 20.

The attack happened on Christmas Day

PC Christopher Murphy from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team said: “This was a horrific and unprovoked attack, which left a man with injuries that required hospital treatment.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to come forward as this may help us identify the men who did this.”