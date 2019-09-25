Luton dog walker stabbed twice in the face by armed robbers attempting to steal pet

A young man was stabbed twice in the face while fending off armed robbers who tried to steal his dog along a popular Luton walkway.

The horrific attack took place shortly after 11pm on Friday, September 13, as the victim walked his dog along a bridal path behind Perrymead in Wigmore.

The victim's injuries

In the darkness, the 19-year-old was jumped on from behind by two men, who tried to wrestle the dog lead from his hand.

As he struggled to fend off the men behind him, he was stabbed twice in the face before the offenders fled, leaving him covered in blood.

The victim then phoned his sister, who rushed to his aid and called emergency services.

Now, the man’s father is urging the public to be vigilant and aware of violent dog thieves roaming the streets.

He said: “I was absolutely devastated to hear my son had been attacked this way.

“It was a horrible shock for my wife, my daughter and myself, but I was very impressed at how quickly the emergency services arrived.”

The young man was taken to hospital where he received five stitches for one stab wound above an eye, and eight for another on a cheek.

Luckily, he is expected to make a full recovery.

His father added: “I’m incredibly proud of him.

“It’s a very popular path for dogwalkers and we really want to get the message out there that people need to be careful.

“It was at night, the two men had their faces covered and they were wearing dark tracksuits. They ran off in the direction of Wigmore Valley Park.

“Two armed response units came out who were absolutely fantastic, but they couldn’t find them.”

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We have received a report of an attempted robbery in Wigmore on Friday, September 13. The victim was in Perrymead at around 11.15pm when he was approached by two people wearing dark clothing.

“They threatened him with a knife and he received slash wounds. We would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to call 101 quoting reference number 40/52996/19.

“Alternatively visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”