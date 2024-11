The car as it was pulled over in Luton. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

A driver in Luton was found with drugs, no licence, no MOT and no insurance after being stopped by police.

Luton Community Policing Team officers stopped an Audi on patrol yesterday (Monday) that “didn't seem to understand the speed limit”.

The driver was found to have no valid licence, no insurance, no MOT and was in possession of drugs.