News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Luton driver clocked speeding at an ‘undefendable’ 161mph on public highway

"They will be explaining their actions in court”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th May 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:52 BST

A driver is looking at a day in court after being clocked speeding in Luton at a mind-boggling 161mph.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit spotted the driver racing through town. A tweet from the officers read: “Whilst conducting speed enforcement checks in the Luton area this driver thought it a good idea to try out their recently remapped vehicle on a public highway.”

It continued: “This undefendable speed recorded means they will be explaining their actions in court.”

The driver was clocked at an astonishing 161mphThe driver was clocked at an astonishing 161mph
The driver was clocked at an astonishing 161mph