A driver is looking at a day in court after being clocked speeding in Luton at a mind-boggling 161mph.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit spotted the driver racing through town. A tweet from the officers read: “Whilst conducting speed enforcement checks in the Luton area this driver thought it a good idea to try out their recently remapped vehicle on a public highway.”

It continued: “This undefendable speed recorded means they will be explaining their actions in court.”