Luton driver faces jail term after pleading guilty to causing fatal collision

A 29-year-old man from Luton has been told to expect time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The fatal collision took place on the A45 bypass at Flore at around 10.55pm on Monday, October 3 when a red Vauxhall Zafira travelling towards Northampton crossed over to the opposite side of the carriageway and collided with a silver Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Ford – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Juljan Shkambi, 29, from Luton, will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, January 9

Juljan Shkambi, of Clarendon Road, Luton, will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, January 9 2023.

Three men aged 48, 43 and 29, were arrested in connection with the collision.

Juljan Shkambi, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the fatal collision.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

His Honour Judge Mayo said: “The fact that I am asking for a pre-sentence report is not in any way a promise that the ultimate sentence will be immediate custody. That is very likely."

Shkambi was remanded into custody and an interim driving disqualification was imposed from Monday.

