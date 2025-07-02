Luton driver fined for using car with ‘dangerous defects’ after failing MOT

The driver was pulled over. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A driver was pulled over in Luton yesterday (Monday, July 1) after being caught still using their car despite failing its MOT last month.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stopped the driver in the town and checked their vehicle.

They found “numerous dangerous defects” and reported the driver. The driver was made to pay for the recovery costs of getting the car taken away and will get points on their licence and a fine coming to them very soon.