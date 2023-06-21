News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Luton drug and gun dealer gets prison stay extended by four years

“Taking drug dealers like Mitchell off the streets ensures our communities’ safety.”
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

A man from Luton who was involved in a high-level drug supply chain has had his prison stay extended by four years.

Drug dealer Ethan Mitchell was convicted in February 2021 of possession with intent to supply MDMA, cocaine and possession of criminal property – landing him a prison sentence of more than five years.

On the day of his arrest, he tried to flee but was caught by officers. A police search of his property found cocaine, ecstasy and around £40,000 of cash in a safe.

Ethan MitchellEthan Mitchell
Ethan Mitchell
Most Popular

Messages on the encrypted communications platform Encrochat, showed Mitchell was involved in not only drugs supply, but discussions around the distribution of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Mitchell, 28, of no fixed address, went by the alias ‘frontrunner’ on the platform, with police decoding messages showing his involvement in the sale and distribution of multiple kilograms of drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Last week at Huntingdon Crown Court, he was handed a further sentence of four years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracies to supply cocaine, heroin, cannabis, ketamine and MDMA.

Investigating officer Gary Hales, from Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello, said: “Mitchell was a high-level drug dealer who knew the inner workings of the drug game – but also dabbled in the more violent elements of organised crime.”

He added: “This case also serves as a reminder that even when criminals are behind bars, our work isn’t finished. We will continue to pursue them until the job is done.”