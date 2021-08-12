Luton drug dealer caught red-handed with 17 wraps of heroin and 68 wraps of crack cocaine

Wajid Malik

Wajid Malik, 41, of Woodcock Road, was arrested during a police stop in August last year in which he was found in to be in possession of 17 wraps of heroin, 68 wraps of crack cocaine and cannabis.

On August 17 last year, at around 7.50pm, an unmarked police patrol witnessed a drug deal taking place in a Volkswagen Golf car.

The police officers followed the vehicle and Malik was found to be the only occupant of the car. He was searched and found to be in possession of a large stash of drugs. Additionally, cash and a mobile phone were recovered.

Malik was jailed for 40 months for two counts of possession of Class A drugs to run concurrently. He was also sentenced to a further four months to run consecutively for an assault on an emergency worker.

Detective Constable Mark Amey said: “Drugs are a source of misery and suffering for many people and their families, and are an underlying cause of other types of crime.