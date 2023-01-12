Luton drug dealer found with £40k of cocaine and £30k cash is put behind bars

A drug dealer found with around £40,000 of cocaine and almost £30,000 in cash has been jailed.

Waqas Khan played a ‘significant’ role in a Luton drug dealing network – and was found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and criminal property.

A police raid at his home in Beech Road, Luton, in November 2018 uncovered around a kilo of cocaine, with an estimated street value of between £37,500 and £41,200, and two large sacks of cash containing a total of around £27k.

Left: cash and drugs seized during a police raid at Khan's house and right: Waqas Khan

They also found two small wooden bats, an extendable baton and knuckle dusters.

On Friday (January 6) at Luton Crown Court Khan, 31, was jailed for six and half years for the drug dealing offence and also given a 12 month sentence for possession of criminal property, which will be served at the same time.

DC Wayne Bird from Bedfordshire Police said: “The fact Khan was found in possession of such a large amount of cash and drugs shows what a significant criminal enterprise he was involved in.

“It was also no surprise to see serious weapons at the same property, as violence, exploitation and organised crime invariably go hand in hand.

“This is the latest in a line of recent successes we have had in tackling organised crime in Bedfordshire, and our teams will continue our work around the clock to root this activity out from our communities.”

For more information about organised crime in Bedfordshire and how to report it visit the Operation Costello webpage.

