Luton drug dealer jailed after 448 wraps of cocaine and heroin seized by police

Zeshaan Khan, 30, of Connaught Road, was jailed for more than three years after pleading guilty to four counts of drug possession.

Khan was arrested on July 12 following a tip-off which led to a police raid at his home. Upon searching the property, officers recovered illegal drugs worth an estimated £8,600 as well as around £2,000 in cash.

Investigation Officer Gary Hales, who investigated, said: “We are satisfied with the outcome of the search as a large quantity of drugs have been taken off the street, and can no longer cause harm.

“Eradicating drugs from the streets of Bedfordshire is a priority as they are the driving factor in much of the violence and anti-social behaviour that blights our communities. Men like Khan look to exploit vulnerable people for profit and cause misery.

“Our work is not over as we are also seeking to deprive Khan of the assets he gained as result of his criminality.