Luton drug dealer jailed for 2 years and eight months

A 20-year-old man from Luton has been jailed for two years and eight months for drug offences.

Reign Salmon, of Pastures Way, was jailed at Luton Crown Court on Friday, August 2, after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Reign Salmon

Salmon was initially arrested by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary in Dunstable in September last year.

The officers were attending an address on an unrelated matter when they spotted two men acting suspiciously.

One of the men ran from officers and the second, Salmon, was arrested at the scene.

The officers searched him and found a bag in his trousers which contained 45 wraps of crack cocaine.

Salmon was sentenced to a total of 32 months in prison.

PC Daniel O’Mahoney, who investigated, said: “We are pleased that Salmon took responsibility for his actions and pleaded guilty to drug dealing offences. Dealing drugs is not a victimless crime as they have an extremely damaging effect on communities.

“A substantial amount of drugs are now off our streets and Salmon will spend time behind bars to reconsider his actions.”

If you are concerned about drug dealing in your neighbourhood or any other suspicious behaviour you can submit an online report by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.