Luton drug dealer jailed for more than 13 years for international drugs conspiracy

A Luton man who was part of an international conspiracy to import illegal drugs into the UK is facing more than 13 years behind bars.

An investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello linked 54-year-old Rangzeb Khan to the supply of around 20 kilograms of cocaine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the Encrochat network, detectives found Khan had discussions with criminal contacts to talk through ways of moving large shipments of drugs across the world – suggesting various ports in Colombia could be used to bring drugs into Europe.

Rangzeb Khan

In June 2020, Khan was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following a targeted warrant in Russell Street in Luton.

During the search of the property, cash and an iPhone were found hidden in a bedroom wardrobe.

While Khan was bailed between June and October, evidence surfaced around Khan’s conspiracy with a crime ring that used Encrochat devices to communicate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khan, who also went by the alias ‘Uncle’, was later re-arrested. Officers searched addresses linked to Khan and identified places inside the properties where Khan had taken pictures and sent them to his contacts between March and June 2020.

Detectives used information held within the system's servers to link Rangzeb to an organised crime group that was sentenced last week to 65 years in prison between them.

The iPhone recovered during the original arrest was also linked to Khan and corroborated his role in brokering deals on behalf of the crime group.

Khan, of Russell Street, Luton, was sentenced to serve 13 years and three months at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, June 21 for conspiring to supply a Class A drug.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Ian Holden, part of Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello team, said: “Khan played a significant role in arranging buyers and moving masses of drugs around the country.

“He knew how to play the illicit drugs game and believed he would get away with it under the guise of ‘Wizewords’.”