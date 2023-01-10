A drug dealer caught selling cocaine in Luton has been ordered to repay £190k – or face further time behind bars.

Francis McConville, 37, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after being arrested during an investigation in August 2019 that found he was working with other drug dealers to distribute kilogrammes of cocaine at a time.

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) discovered that he had earned a massive £241k by selling the drug.

One of the seized Range Rovers

At Luton Crown Court on Friday (January 6), he was told to repay an initial £189,966.35 – the current total value of assets including £73k in cash, three seized vehicles – including two Range Rovers – and designer goods and watches.

McConville, previously of Milton Keynes, must pay the full amount within three months or serve a further prison sentence of one year and nine months.

Senior Financial Investigation Manager Paul Fitzsimmons from ERSOU, said: ‘‘This was a complex financial investigation involving multiple high-value assets.

“ERSOU’s Financial Investigation Team was able to use its specialist skills and expertise to ensure the McConville was ordered to repay as much of his ill-gotten gains as possible.

“Should he choose not to comply with the order, he will face a further spell behind bars in addition to the time he is currently serving.

“We will also continue our enquiries in the future, to ensure that should he come into any money or assets, these are also used to satisfy the outstanding amount.”

